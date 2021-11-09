Rugby-England prop Marler out of Australia test with COVID

Left Menu

England prop Joe Marler has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Saturday's autumn international series test against Australia, the team said in a statement on Tuesday. Marler, 31, returned a positive lateral flow test on Monday and the result was confirmed through a PCR test on Tuesday.

England prop Joe Marler has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Saturday's autumn international series test against Australia, the team said in a statement on Tuesday. Marler, 31, returned a positive lateral flow test on Monday and the result was confirmed through a PCR test on Tuesday. He will be required to isolate for 10 days.

"All of the England players and staff have undergone additional lateral flow testing -- all of which returned negative results. Additional PCR testing has also taken place and (we) are awaiting results," the team added. Marler came off the bench in England's 69-3 thrashing of Tonga https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-rugby-union-eng-ton-idUKKBN2HR0FQ at Twickenham last Saturday.

