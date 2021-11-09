T20 WC: Erasmus and Dharmasena to officiate in Eng-NZ semi-final

The first of the semi-finals, between England and New Zealand, will be overseen by on-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Kumar Dharmasena, with Nitin Menon serving as third umpire, Paul Reiffel as fourth and David Boon as match referee. Erasmus and Dharmasena were also the on-field umpires in the 2019 50-over World Cup final between England and New Zealand where the former emerged triumphant owing to boundary-countback rule.

In the 2019 ODI World Cup final, the tournament witnessed a first-ever Super Over in which England defeated New Zealand to lift their maiden title on the basis of boundary countback rule at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The 50-over game between England and New Zealand ended in a tie and the teams then took the field for the Super Over. In the Super Over, both teams managed to score 15 runs each but England was announced as the winner as they had hit more boundaries in the allotted overs.

"The second semi-final, between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai on Thursday, will be officiated by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Joel Wilson, fourth umpire Richard Illingworth and match referee Jeff Crowe," stated an official release. Appointments for the final on November 14 will be confirmed following both semi-finals.

The knockout stage of the T20 World Cup commences at 6 pm local on Wednesday night at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

