Kashmiri Pandit Premier League to start in Jammu on Dec 5

Jammu is set to host the second season of Kashmiri Pandit Premier league (KPPL) from December 5 with an aim to help youngsters wean away from drugs and keep them fit, organisers said here Tuesday.

The organisers urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh to help make the cricket tournament a success.

''We are organising KPPL season-2 cricket tournament in the winter capital of Jammu from December 5,” KPPL organising committee president Sahil Pandita told reporters.

He said 16 teams, including three from outside the union territory, will participate in the tournament to be organised on league basis at KC cricket ground here.

He further said the main aim of the tournament is to bring out talent among the displaced community, keep their youth away from drug menace and keep them healthy and fit during the ongoing pandemic.

The tournament will be organised by Rising Athletes of Jagti and Iqwaat.

Organiser Akshay Garoo, who belongs to the biggest Kashmiri migrant camp with a population of over 22,000 people, urged the government to help the KPPL with financial, infrastructural and other food support.

''We urge LG Manoj Sinha, DGP Dilbag Singh and sports council to help us organising better tournament to carry forward the message of anti-drug addiction and bringing out talent to the fore,” he added.

