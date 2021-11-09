Left Menu

Wrestler Virender Singh conferred Padma Shri

Wrestler Virender Singh was on Tuesday honoured with Padma Shri at the civilian awards ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 19:48 IST
Wrestler Virender Singh conferred Padma Shri
Virender Singh during the award ceremony. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Wrestler Virender Singh was on Tuesday honoured with Padma Shri at the civilian awards ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind.

The President presented Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri Awards for 2021. Veteran Indian table tennis player Mouma Das was also honoured with the Padma Shri on Tuesday.

On Monday, Olympian badminton player PV Sindhu was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award while women's hockey team skipper Rani Rampal was honoured with the Padma Shri award. Rani Rampal had led the women's hockey team in Tokyo Olympics 2020 held earlier this year.

Padma Shri is the country's fourth-highest civilian award. The Padma awards are the country's highest civilian honours and are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021