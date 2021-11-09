Left Menu

Former Kerala Santosh Trophy footballer James Fenn dies in US

Former Kerala Santosh Trophy football player James Fenn, who played for Mohun Bagan for three years in the 1960s, has died at Colorado Springs in the USA due to age-related problems.

PTI | Alappuzha | Updated: 09-11-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 19:51 IST
Former Kerala Santosh Trophy footballer James Fenn dies in US

Former Kerala Santosh Trophy football player James Fenn, who played for Mohun Bagan for three years in the 1960s, has died at Colorado Springs in the USA due to age-related problems. He was 87 and is survived by his son.

''My uncle passed away in Colorado Springs in US on Sunday. It's because of age related issues,'' his nephew Sherry Mani said from Kerala.

The native of Thathampally in Alappuzha had been a star player of Kerala in the 1950s. He began his senior career with KSRTC before moving to other top clubs in the country, including Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

His performance for Kerala in the 1955 Santosh Trophy held in Kochi, where he troubled the visiting West Bengal side with his skills, paved the way for his move to Kolkata.

For three years, Fenn was part of an exciting Rajasthan Club, playing alongside the legendary Jarnail Singh. Fenn returned to Kerala in the colours of Bengal. Kerala's then minister TV Thomas invited him to join the KSRTC team. He accepted the invitation but returned to Kolkata in 1959, where he played a year for East Bengal and then for arch-rivals Mohun Bagan for three years.

He retired in 1966 and became the coach of Rajasthan Club, where he served for eight years. Later, Fenn turned to business and following the demise of his wife Stella in 1998, he left for the US to live with his son.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021