Soccer-San Diego's NWSL expansion club to be known as Wave FC

San Diego's National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) expansion team that will start playing next year with former U.S. women's national team coach Jill Ellis as president will be known as Wave Futbol Club, they said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 20:59 IST
The team, which in June was announced as the top-flight NWSL's 12th franchise, said the name takes inspiration from San Diego's pristine and powerful coastline and diverse cultural heritage.

San Diego are the first NWSL franchise to use the Spanish translation Futbol in their name. "We listened to soccer fans and community leaders, and we are proud to select a name that connects with the people and essence of San Diego," Ellis said in a news release.

"A wave is a strong symbol and, like our club, it is an integral part of something bigger. Our players will be incredibly inspired to put on their jerseys and play for the fans of San Diego Wave FC." The San Diego club, which will begin playing at their temporary home in 2022, said their crest and permanent venue will be announced at a later date.

Former Manchester United Women's boss Casey Stoney was named in July as the first head coach of the San Diego team owned by Ron Burkle, who is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion as co-owner of the National Hockey League's Pittsburgh Penguins.

