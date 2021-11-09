Left Menu

Nakashima dominates first match of Next Gen Finals

Brandon Nakashima of the United States dominated the opening match at the Next Gen Finals on Tuesday.Nakashima took less than 90 minutes to beat Francisco Cerndolo of Argentina 4-1, 3-4 3, 4-1, 4-0.Nakashima, ranked 63rd in the world, broke serve four times and won when the 91st-ranked Cerndolo returned a serve into the net.It is the fourth edition of the tournament in Milan for the top 21-and-under players on the ATP Tour.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 09-11-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 21:31 IST
Nakashima dominates first match of Next Gen Finals
  • Country:
  • Italy

Brandon Nakashima of the United States dominated the opening match at the Next Gen Finals on Tuesday.

Nakashima took less than 90 minutes to beat Francisco Cerúndolo of Argentina 4-1, 3-4 (3), 4-1, 4-0.

Nakashima, ranked 63rd in the world, broke serve four times and won when the 91st-ranked Cerúndolo returned a serve into the net.

It is the fourth edition of the tournament in Milan for the top 21-and-under players on the ATP Tour. The tournament was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The ATP Finals will also be in Italy, in Turin next week.

There are different rules at the Next Gen Finals, including on-court coaching, no-Ad scoring, medical timeout limits, and Hawk-Eye making all the line calls.

The most drastic change is the shorter set, where the first to four games takes the set, with a tiebreak at 3-3.

This year there are also shorter warm-ups, ensuring matches begin just one minute after the players enter the court, while bathroom breaks are timed to three minutes.

The eight-man tournament has a round-robin format with the top two in both groups qualifying for Friday’s semifinals. The final is on Sunday.

Nakashima and Cerúndolo are in Group A, along with Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Holger Rune of Denmark, who meet in the second match on Tuesday.

In Group, Sebastian Korda of the U.S. plays Hugo Gaston of France, and home favorite Lorenzo Musetti faces Sebastian Baez of Argentina.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021