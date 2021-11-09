The following are the top stories at 2130 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-LD TEAM Rohit to lead against NZ in T20Is, Kohli rested, Hardik axed; rookies Venkatesh, Harshal get in New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Rohit Sharma was on Tuesday officially anointed India's new T20 captain replacing Virat Kohli, who, along with some other seniors like Jasprit Bumrah, has been rested from the three-match series against New Zealand starting November 17 in Jaipur.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-ENG-NZ-PREVIEW T20WC: X-factor loaded England face ever consistent New Zealand in first semifinal Abu Dhabi, Nov 9 (PTI) Title favourites but injury hit England will bank on their X-Factor players to upstage a remarkably consistent New Zealand in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-IND A-SQUAD Rookie J&K pacer Umran Malik named in 14-member India A team for SA tour, Gujarat's Panchal to lead New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Rookie Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umran Malik was on Tuesday named in the India A squad, to be led by Gujarat top-order batter Priyank Panchal, for the tour of South Africa beginning from November 23.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-IND-SHASTRI Even if you are Bradman, sooner or later the bubble will burst: Shastri on life in bio-secure environments Dubai, Nov 9 (PTI) The rigours of living in a bio-secure environment for months will take a toll even ''if your name is (Don) Bradman'', feels outgoing India head coach Ravi Shastri, who reckons that sooner or later the ''bubble will burst''.

SPO-BOX-WOM-WC-LD POSTPONED AIBA women's world boxing set to be postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic By Poonam Mehra New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The women's world boxing championship scheduled next month in Turkey is all set to be postponed due to the high number of COVID-19 cases being registered in the country, a spokesperson of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) told PTI on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQ-GROUP-E Hyderabad beat UP to top Group E and qualify for quarterfinals Sultanpur (Haryana), Nov 9 (PTI) Chama Milind claimed five wickets for eight runs in a sensational pace bowling display as Hyderabad beat Uttar Pradesh by 29 runs to top Group E and qualify for the quarterfinals in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 championship here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQ-GROUP B Bengal stun Karnataka to storm into quarters; Mumbai ousted Guwahati, Nov 9 (PTI) Bengal stunned heavyweights Karnataka by seven wickets with inspirational performances from pacer Mukesh Kumar and opener Abhimanyu Easwaran to storm into the Syed Mushtaq Ali quarter-finals here on Tuesday.

SPO-IOA-ELECTIONS IOA elections to be held in Guwahati on Dec 19 New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), which will elect its new office bearers, will be held in Guwahati on December 19.

SPO-BOX-WOM-ARUNDHATI Young boxer Arundhati challenges BFI selection policy for world c'ships in Delhi HC New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) National champion Arundhati Choudhary on Tuesday knocked on the doors of Delhi High Court against Boxing Federation of India's decision to select Olympic bronze-winner Lovlina Borgohain for the world championships without a trial.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-SHASTRI-DRAVID Shastri backs Dravid to 'raise the bar' Dubai, Nov 9 (PTI) Outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri feels his successor Rahul Draivd has inherited a ''great team'' and backed him to raise the bar with his wealth of experience as a player and coach.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-SHASTRI-COMMENTARY I might be commentating in 5th India-England Test: Ravi Shastri hints at picking up mic again Dubai, Nov 9 (PTI) Outgoing India head coach Ravi Shastri has hinted that he might return to cricket commentary.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RCB-BANGAR Sanjay Bangar appointed RCB's head coach Bengaluru, Nov 9 (PTI) Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday elevated its batting consultant Sanjay Bangar to the post of head coach for the next two years.

SPO-SHOOT-LD IND Rahi wins silver in 25m individual pistol after malfunction, Manu strikes mixed gold Wroclaw (Poland), Nov 9 (PTI) Indian shooter Rahi Sarnobat claimed the silver medal after enduring a weapon malfunction in the women's 25m pistol event of the President's Cup here on Tuesday.

SPO-GOLF-PGTI Kapur, Bhullar among star attractions as Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational begins on Thursday Chandigarh, Nov 9 (PTI) Some of India's biggest golf stars, including Shiv Kapur and Gaganjeet Bhullar, will tee off at the famed Chandigarh Golf Club when the fourth edition of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational gets underway here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-BABAR-LD BUBBLE You need space when you are down, bubble life doesn't allow you that: Babar backs Shastri's views Abu Dhabi, Nov 9 (PTI) Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Tuesday backed outgoing India head coach Ravi Shastri's view that competing regularly in bio-bubbles is not easy for the players as it can leave them ''disturbed and uncomfortable''.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-NZ-ENG-WILLIAMSON Playing IPL and getting first hand knowledge of conditions before T20 World Cup did help: Williamson Dubai, Nov 9 (PTI) New Zealand captain Kane Williamson admitted that playing the second phase of Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates did help in understanding the conditions better in the lead up to the T20 World Cup.

SPO-FOOT-WOM-IND In a first, Indian women's football team to play against Brazil in international tourney New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The Indian women's football team will take on former World Cup runners-up Brazil for the first time ever during an international tournament later this month as part of its preparations for next year's AFC Asian Cup.

