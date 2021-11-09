Left Menu

Motor racing-NASCAR unveils format for February's Clash at the Coliseum

The top four finishers from each heat will fill the first 16 spots in the Clash, to be held later that same day, with the winner of the first heat race starting on pole. Cars that failed to advance will continue through one of two 50-lap last-chance qualifiers where the top three finishers from each race will advance to the main event in spots 17-22.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 22:13 IST
Motor racing-NASCAR unveils format for February's Clash at the Coliseum
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

NASCAR revealed on Tuesday the qualifying elements for next February's season-opening Clash exhibition race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, a two-day event featuring practice, heat races and a last-chance qualifier. Traditionally held at Daytona International Speedway in the run-up to the Daytona 500, the Clash will be the first NASCAR race held inside the Los Angeles stadium since it opened in 1923 and comes one week before the city hosts the NFL's Super Bowl.

Up to 40 drivers will take to the quarter-mile oval for practice sessions on Feb. 5 before ending the opening day with single-car qualifying runs to determine the starting lineups for the next day's four 10-car, 25-lap heat races. The top four finishers from each heat will fill the first 16 spots in the Clash, to be held later that same day, with the winner of the first heat race starting on pole.

Cars that failed to advance will continue through one of two 50-lap last-chance qualifiers where the top three finishers from each race will advance to the main event in spots 17-22. The final spot in the 23-car main event will be reserved for the driver who finished highest in the 2021 points standings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021