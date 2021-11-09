Sports News Roundup: Stephen Curry puts up 50 in Warriors' win; Hamilton of the favelas' hits headlines in Brazil and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-San Diego's NWSL expansion club to be known as Wave FC

San Diego's National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) expansion team that will start playing next year with former U.S. women's national team coach Jill Ellis as president will be known as Wave Futbol Club, they said on Tuesday. The team, which in June was announced as the top-flight NWSL's 12th franchise, said the name takes inspiration from San Diego's pristine and powerful coastline and diverse cultural heritage.

NBA roundup: Stephen Curry puts up 50 in Warriors' win

Stephen Curry scored 18 of his NBA season-high 50 points in a third-quarter flurry Monday night that rallied the Warriors past the Atlanta Hawks 127-113 in San Francisco, Golden State's fifth straight win. Atlanta led by as many as 15 points in the second quarter before getting steamrolled by the NBA's winningest team in the second half.

Tennis-New faces ready for battle at season-ending at WTA Finals

With world number one and holder Ash Barty sitting out this week's WTA Finals, the only certainty for the eight players competing at the season-ending showdown in Guadalajara, Mexico, is that a new champion will be crowned. Barty, who counts Wimbledon among the five titles she captured this season, said last month that she would end her 2021 season early due to COVID-19 travel and quarantine restrictions in Australia and start preparing for her home Grand Slam in Melbourne in January.

Motor racing-'Hamilton of the favelas' hits headlines in Brazil

A young Black driver on Brazil's motor racing circuits has won the moniker 'Hamilton of the favelas' and the popular prospect says he is inspired by seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton to travel the same path on and off the track. Wallace Martins, who currently drives in the Formula Delta category, got the nickname from other drivers because of his similarities – in looks and driving style - to Hamilton.

Dad: Tyson Fury had surgery on both elbows

Tyson Fury had surgery on both elbows to remove bone spurs after his latest fight against Deontay Wilder, the boxer's father said in an interview. John Fury made the comments during an interview with BT Sport Boxing, adding that his son was "badly injured" heading into the trilogy fight against Wilder last month. Fury won by TKO in the 11th round on Oct. 9 in Las Vegas.

Kenya court says slain Olympian Tirop's husband must take mental health test

A Kenyan court on Tuesday ordered the husband of slain Kenyan Olympian Agnes Tirop, who has been arraigned on suspicion of her murder, to undergo a mental health test before entering a plea, which he will do on Nov. 16, court officials said. Tirop was found stabbed to death in her home in the Rift Valley town of Iten on Oct. 13, in an incident that has shone the spotlight on violence against women https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/two-deaths-shine-spotlight-violence-against-women-kenya-2021-10-15 in Kenya.

Motorcycling-Former world champion Marquez ruled out of Valencia GP

Six-times MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez will miss the season finale at the Valencia Grand Prix this weekend after being ruled unfit following an off-road training accident last week, race organisers said on Tuesday. The Repsol Honda rider has been suffering from vision problems since the training accident in the build up to the Algarve Grand Prix in Portugal, which he was also forced to miss.

Olympics-IOC says 'unfortunate' Beijing luge accident is under investigation

A serious training accident on the Beijing Olympic luge track is under investigation and any conclusions will be implemented in time for the Games in February, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Tuesday. Polish luger Mateusz Sochowicz had successful surgery nL8N2S02VV after fracturing his left kneecap and cutting his right leg to the bone when he hit the barrier at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre on Monday.

Beijing Olympics promises beer, shopping inside Games bubble

Organisers of the Beijing Winter Olympics sought to assure participants on Tuesday that the February event would operate nearly as normal, with vendors selling souvenirs, foreign cuisines and beer at venues - but all inside a self-contained bubble. The Games will take place Feb. 4 to Feb. 20, without overseas spectators and with all participants subject to daily COVID-19 tests, as China sticks with a zero-COVID policy using some of the world's most stringent measures.

Russian high jumper blames officials for doping suspension, tries to make amends

High jumper Danil Lysenko, suspended for anti-doping violations in a case that rattled Russian sport, has admitted guilt for his offences but said he blames the athletics federation for a plan to forge documents to try to evade punishment. Lysenko, silver medallist at the 2017 World Athletics Championships, was provisionally suspended in 2018 after recording three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period, once missing a doping test and twice failing to provide his whereabouts to anti-doping authorities.

