J-K LG congratulates pacer Umran Malik for being selected in India A squad for SA tour

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday congratulated pacer, Umran Malik, for being selected in India A squad for the upcoming South Africa tour.

Pacer Umran Malik (Photo/ Office of LG j&K Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday congratulated pacer, Umran Malik, for being selected in India A squad for the upcoming South Africa tour. "Many congratulations to pacer Umran Malik for joining India 'A' squad, leaving for South Africa tour. It is his hard work and sheer devotion to the game and I am sure this is a beginning of a marvelous journey for Umran. Best wishes to him for successful cricketing career," tweeted the LG's Office quoting Manoj Sinha.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Tuesday picked the India 'A' squad for the South Africa tour scheduled to start from November 23, 2021, in Bloemfontein. The team will play three four-day matches during the tour.

Umran Malik impressed one and all when he represented the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The pacer regularly clocked deliveries over 150 kmph and his speed enthralled fans in the country. Malik was roped in by SRH as a replacement for injured T Natarajan.

India 'A' squad for South Africa tour: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Baba Aparajith, Upendra Yadav (wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla. (ANI)

