Left Menu

Golf-Ernst wins lease on Lamborghini with pro-am hole in one

U.S. Solheim Cup veteran Austin Ernst has yet to tee off at the LPGA's Pelican Women's Championship this week in Florida but will drive away a winner after a hole-in-one during the pro-am earned her a two-year lease on a Lamborghini.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 23:34 IST
Golf-Ernst wins lease on Lamborghini with pro-am hole in one

U.S. Solheim Cup veteran Austin Ernst has yet to tee off at the LPGA's Pelican Women's Championship this week in Florida but will drive away a winner after a hole-in-one during the pro-am earned her a two-year lease on a Lamborghini. With a Lamborghini on display all week at Pelican Golf Club's par-three 12th hole and available to anyone who makes a hole in one, Ernst used an eight iron to ace the 147-yard hole on Monday and secure her keys to the luxury Italian sports car.

"I've seen Lamborghinis, but this is the first time I've ever sat in a Lamborghini," said Ernst, a three-time winner on the LPGA Tour. "Two of my holes-in-one have been in competition, and now I have made two in pro-ams. This is really cool. I'm excited to take a little test drive."

The Nov. 11-14 Pelican Women's Championship will feature a 108-player field, including world number one Nelly Korda, Ko Jin-young (2), defending champion Kim Sei-young (4) and Lydia Ko (5).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021