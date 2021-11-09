Soccer-Immobile leaves Italy camp as injuries pile up for Azzurri

Striker Ciro Immobile left the Italy camp with an injury on Tuesday ahead of a key World Cup qualifier against Switzerland, as selection problems mount up for the European champions. The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said on its website that checks showed the Lazio striker has a muscle problem, and Sassuolo's Gianluca Scamacca has been called up to replace him.

Italy face Switzerland in Rome on Friday before travelling to Northern Ireland on Monday to conclude their qualifying campaign. The game against the Swiss will be crucial, as Italy are currently level with them on 14 points at the top of Group C, leading the standings on goal difference.

Midfielder Nicolo Barella and defender Giorgio Chiellini are also injury doubts. The FIGC said neither trained on Tuesday as they recover from recent knocks. Azzurri coach Roberto Mancini lost AS Roma pair Nicolo Zaniolo and Lorenzo Pellegrini to injury on Monday, while playmaker Marco Verratti, a key member of his Euro 2020-winning side, was not called up due to a hip problem.

