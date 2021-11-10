Left Menu

Olympics-IOC raises a COVID caveat for Beijing 2022 protest zones

Any official protest zones at the Beijing Winter Olympics will depend on local public health measures against COVID-19 at the time of next February's Games, the head of the IOC's co-ordination commission said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2021 00:42 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 00:42 IST
Olympics-IOC raises a COVID caveat for Beijing 2022 protest zones

Any official protest zones at the Beijing Winter Olympics will depend on local public health measures against COVID-19 at the time of next February's Games, the head of the IOC's co-ordination commission said on Tuesday. Human rights activists have targeted the Feb 4-20 Games over China's treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in its northwest. China rejects accusations of crimes against humanity and genocide.

At the 2008 Beijing Summer Games, three designated demonstration zones were set up in public parks although none saw any protests. Juan Antonio Samaranch, the International Olympic Committee's co-ordination commission chair for Beijing 2022, told reporters the right to protest was enshrined in the host city contract.

"Those are the strict set of rules that we have to rule the relationship between ourselves and the organising committee, with one caveat at this stage. We have COVID. And COVID changes many things," he said. "We are working on the enforcement of everything that the Olympic charter says and that the host city contract says," he added.

"But we have to put that under the very strict frame of COVID protection measures that are being set up by the relevant public health authorities in China and internationally. "So its still work in progress how these necessary commitments will materialise. Again, it depends very much on how COVID evolves in China and in the venues between now and when the Games happen."

International visitors are banned from attending the Games but, unlike this year's rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympics where all fans were ruled out due to the pandemic, locals will be allowed in. IOC Sports Director Christophe Dubi joined Samaranch for Tuesday's webinar with reporters, with both facing questions about human rights and defending the need for the Games to go ahead.

"This is what we do, we celebrate humanity. We are about building bridges. We're about extending hands across the table. And I say this is probably what the world is in need at present," said Dubi. "We should not erect walls, or build on tensions which are already many across the globe... and we should all, including you, be proud to be part of the movement that does this."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global
2
White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

 United Kingdom
3
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis - COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute for vaccines, disease experts say; UK to add China's Sinovac, India's Covaxin to approved vaccine list and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis - COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021