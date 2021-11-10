Left Menu

Boxing-NFL's Gore, NBA's Williams to face off in heavyweight match

"I've been waiting for the right opportunity to translate my training into a professional debut."

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2021 01:10 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 01:10 IST
Five-time Pro Bowl running back Frank Gore will fight three-time NBA All-Star Deron Williams in a heavyweight boxing match next month. It will be both competitors' professional boxing debuts and will feature as an undercard of YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and Tommy Fury's fight on Dec. 18 in Tampa.

"Combat sports have been a part of my life since my youngest days. Before I was a basketball player, I was a wrestler," two-time Olympic gold medallist Williams said in a written statement, adding that he owns an MMA gym and is trained in martial arts. "I’ve been waiting for the right opportunity to translate my training into a professional debut."

Gore, regarded as one of the greatest running backs in the history of the NFL, said he was ready to "show the world what I’ve been working on." "Boxing has me excited," said Gore. "Expect fireworks!"

