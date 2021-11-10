NBA-Curry's MVP odds improve following 50-point explosion

Left Menu

Golden State guard Stephen Curry's odds of winning the regular season Most Valuable Player award shot up on Tuesday following his 50-point, 10-assist performance in the Warriors' win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2021 01:32 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 01:32 IST
Golden State guard Stephen Curry's odds of winning the regular season Most Valuable Player award shot up on Tuesday following his 50-point, 10-assist performance in the Warriors' win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Three-time champion Curry, who took home MVP honors in 2015 and 2016 seasons, connected on nine three pointers and was 14-for-28 from the field in the 127-113 win in San Francisco.

With the victory, the Warriors improved to an NBA-best 9-1 in the young season. The crowd chanted "MVP" when Curry went to the free throw line, where he was a perfect 13-for-13. Curry is now the favorite to win the trophy for a third time at +200, or 2-1, odds, SportsBetting.ag said on Tuesday.

The next-closest competitors are Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brooklyn's Kevin Durant at 13-2, or +650. Curry came into the season with 8-1 MVP odds, the website said.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr marveled at Curry's dazzling play. "That was just a stunning performance by Steph," Kerr said, according to ESPN.

"He was amazing. I want to say I've never seen anything like it but I've been watching it for seven years, so I have seen something like it and still it's just incredible to watch."

