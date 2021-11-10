Left Menu

Motor racing-F1 bans bodyguards from the grid after Brundle incident

The 62-year-old Briton, a former team mate of Germany's seven times world champion Michael Schumacher, was doing his pre-race 'grid walk' for Sky television in Austin when he tried to catch a word with rapper Megan Thee Stallion. After approaching with a microphone to enquire whether she had any rap for F1, and being told she had "no rap today", Brundle asked her who she was supporting.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2021 05:12 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 05:12 IST
Motor racing-F1 bans bodyguards from the grid after Brundle incident

Formula One has banned celebrities from bringing bodyguards to the starting grid after an incident with commentator and former racer Martin Brundle at last month's U.S. Grand Prix in Austin. The 62-year-old Briton, a former team mate of Germany's seven times world champion Michael Schumacher, was doing his pre-race 'grid walk' for Sky television in Austin when he tried to catch a word with rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

After approaching with a microphone to enquire whether she had any rap for F1, and being told she had "no rap today", Brundle asked her who she was supporting. A bodyguard then told him he could not do that. "I can do that, because I did," replied Brundle, who has interviewed Hollywood A listers and sporting greats over the years, to the delight of many on social media.

A Formula One source confirmed to Reuters that bodyguards would no longer be allowed due to space limitations and COVID-19 restrictions, but celebrities would not be obliged to give interviews. Brundle told his viewers on Sunday that new rules had been introduced and referred to a 'Brundle Clause'.

He took to Twitter on Tuesday to offer a further clarification. "For the avoidance of doubt I don’t care who visits the F1 grid, the more the merrier. Talk to me, ignore me, shove, wave, hug, call me names, whatever makes you happy," he said.

"All I ask is that you soak up the atmosphere, enjoy the privilege. I’ve not asked for any grid protocol changes."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Accelerated Inferencing and New Intelligent Fabric Support

Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Acce...

 Global
4
White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021