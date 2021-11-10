Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Stephen Curry puts up 50 in Warriors' win

Stephen Curry scored 18 of his NBA season-high 50 points in a third-quarter flurry Monday night that rallied the Warriors past the Atlanta Hawks 127-113 in San Francisco, Golden State's fifth straight win. Atlanta led by as many as 15 points in the second quarter before getting steamrolled by the NBA's winningest team in the second half.

Golf-Korda taken by surprise at return to world number one

Being ranked the world's best golfer is a remarkable achievement but Nelly Korda, who will return to competition at this week's Pelican Women's Championship in Florida, said on Tuesday she had no idea she had reclaimed top spot in the rankings. The 23-year-old American, who will headline a stacked field in Belleair for her first event in three weeks, said she only learned of her new status while walking off the 18th green at Pelican Golf Club during her Monday pro-am.

NFL-Rodgers admits he 'misled' people about his COVID-19 vaccine status

Three-time National Football League (NFL) MVP Aaron Rodgers admitted on Tuesday that he had misled people about his COVID-19 vaccination status, having previously insisted that he had not lied about whether his had been immunized against the virus. The Green Bay Packers quarterback, who is unvaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 last week and received widespread criticism for telling reporters in August that he was "immunized" when asked if he had been vaccinated.

Olympics-Scary times ahead for China hockey team at Beijing Games, warn coaches

China should brace for a string of blowout losses at the 2022 Beijing Olympic men's ice hockey tournament unless the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) steps in and throws the hosts a lifeline, warned two international coaches. Dave King, one of the most respected names in international hockey who was head coach of the Canadian men's national team for three Olympics and worked with Japan to prepare them for the 1998 Nagano Winter Games, told Reuters scores could be "scary" with China in a group alongside powerhouses Canada and the United States.

Tennis-U.S. Open champion Raducanu to work with German coach Beltz

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has appointed German Torben Beltz as her new coach, the Briton said after she was beaten in her opening match at the Linz Open in Austria on Tuesday. Raducanu, 18, had been without a coach since she parted ways with Andrew Richardson two weeks after her surprise triumph at Flushing Meadows in September, where she became the first qualifier to win a major.

Olympics-IOC raises a COVID caveat for Beijing 2022 protest zones

Any official protest zones at the Beijing Winter Olympics will depend on local public health measures against COVID-19 at the time of next February's Games, the head of the IOC's co-ordination commission said on Tuesday. Human rights activists have targeted the Feb 4-20 Games over China's treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in its northwest. China rejects accusations of crimes against humanity and genocide.

Tennis-Raducanu ends season with defeat to China's Wang at Linz Open

Unseeded Chinese Wang Xinyu caused an upset at the Linz Open on Tuesday as she took out U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu 6-1 6-7(0) 7-5 in an absorbing three-setter to book her place in the quarter-finals of the WTA 250 event in Austria. The defeat brought the curtain down on Raducanu's breakthrough season, during which she won her maiden Grand Slam, at Flushing Meadows in September.

NBA-Curry's MVP odds improve following 50-point explosion

Golden State guard Stephen Curry's odds of winning the regular season Most Valuable Player award shot up on Tuesday following his 50-point, 10-assist performance in the Warriors' win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Three-time champion Curry, who took home MVP honors in 2015 and 2016 seasons, connected on nine three pointers and was 14-for-28 from the field in the 127-113 win in San Francisco.

Motor racing-F1 bans bodyguards from the grid after Brundle incident

Formula One has banned celebrities from bringing bodyguards to the starting grid after an incident with commentator and former racer Martin Brundle at last month's U.S. Grand Prix in Austin. The 62-year-old Briton, a former team mate of Germany's seven times world champion Michael Schumacher, was doing his pre-race 'grid walk' for Sky television in Austin when he tried to catch a word with rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

NFL-Bucs QB Brady calls expanded 17-game regular season 'pointless'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Tuesday criticized the decision to expand the National Football League's regular season to include a 17th game, a move he described as "pointless". The seven-time Super Bowl champion, speaking on the latest episode of the "Let's Go!" SiriusXM show, said the decision to lengthen the season is not in the game's best interests.

