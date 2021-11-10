Left Menu

Golf-Red-hot Ko says she is still hungry for more

Her playoff triumph at the BMW Championship in her native South Korea last month delivered her an 11th career win on the LPGA Tour and she briefly recaptured the world number one spot before being supplanted by Nelly Korda. After taking time to celebrate with her family and friends, the 26-year-old got right back to work with her swing coach and is now focused on capturing her fifth title since July at this week's Pelican Women's Championship in Florida.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2021 05:31 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 05:31 IST
Golf-Red-hot Ko says she is still hungry for more

Ko Jin-young has no intention of taking her foot off the gas after winning four of her last seven tournaments, she said on Tuesday. Her playoff triumph at the BMW Championship in her native South Korea last month delivered her an 11th career win on the LPGA Tour and she briefly recaptured the world number one spot before being supplanted by Nelly Korda.

After taking time to celebrate with her family and friends, the 26-year-old got right back to work with her swing coach and is now focused on capturing her fifth title since July at this week's Pelican Women's Championship in Florida. "Seven out of 10. Not bad, but not good," she told reporters when asked how satisfied she is with her overall performance this season.

Asked what she wished she had accomplished but did not, she made it clear she has big goals for herself. "More major championships, like U.S. Open and KPMG Championship, and British (Open) and Grand Slam and, I'm done," she said with a laugh.

She said the best part of winning is how it makes those close to her feel. "If I get win, I'm happy, but more than that, I'm happy for those around me, so that's my motivation," she said.

"And even family or friends or my manager or my caddie, (David) Brooker, they going to be more happy than me. "So I like to see them smiling all the time," she said while flashing a smile of her own.

The Pelican Women's Championship begins on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Accelerated Inferencing and New Intelligent Fabric Support

Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Acce...

 Global
4
White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021