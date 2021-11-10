Left Menu

Tennis-'See you in January!" - Medvedev signals will play Australian Open

World number two Daniil Medvedev has indicated he will play at the Australian Open in January as speculation continues to swirl around the availability of champion Novak Djokovic. The Russian has refused to disclose his vaccination status, saying he prefers to keep his medical records private, a stance similar to world number one Djokovic. Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley on Tuesday declined to answer any questions on the tournament regarding players' vaccination status.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2021 07:53 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 07:53 IST
Tennis-'See you in January!" - Medvedev signals will play Australian Open

World number two Daniil Medvedev has indicated he will play at the Australian Open in January as speculation continues to swirl around the availability of champion Novak Djokovic. Medvedev, beaten by Djokovic for the title in February, tweeted a photo of himself holding the runner-up trophy at Melbourne Park with the caption: "See you in January! @AustralianOpen".

Medvedev had said in late-October he could not confirm he would play the tournament in southern Victoria state, where authorities have said they will ban players who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19. The Russian has refused to disclose his vaccination status, saying he prefers to keep his medical records private, a stance similar to world number one Djokovic.

Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley on Tuesday declined to answer any questions on the tournament regarding players' vaccination status. Medvedev and Djokovic have built an intriguing rivalry since the Australian Open decider, which the Serb won comprehensively.

Medvedev upset Djokovic's bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title in the final of the U.S. Open in September. Djokovic overhauled Medvedev on Sunday to win a record-extending sixth Paris Masters title.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
2
Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Accelerated Inferencing and New Intelligent Fabric Support

Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Acce...

 Global
3
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global
4
White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021