Left Menu

Yorkshire CCC head coach Andrew Gale suspended for 'historic tweet'

Yorkshire's head coach, Andrew Gale, has been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing following a historic tweet, the County Cricket Club announced on Tuesday.

ANI | London | Updated: 10-11-2021 09:07 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 09:07 IST
Yorkshire CCC head coach Andrew Gale suspended for 'historic tweet'
Yorkshire County Cricket Club (Photo: Yorkshire CCC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Yorkshire's head coach, Andrew Gale, has been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing following a historic tweet, the County Cricket Club announced on Tuesday. The club has also announced that the director of cricket, Martyn Moxon, has been signed off from work due to a stress-related illness.

Gale last week told 'Jewish News' to have used an anti-Semitic slur in a historic Twitter conversation. Then club captain added he was "completely unaware" of the offensive nature of the term which he used in the subsequently deleted tweet after the newspaper reported the story. A statement from the club read: "We can confirm that Andrew Gale, Yorkshire First XI Coach, is currently suspended pending a disciplinary hearing following an historic tweet. The Club will make a further statement once this process has been completed."

Meanwhile, Moxon is currently absent from Headingley. "Director of cricket Martyn Moxon is, as of today (November 9), absent from work due to a stress-related illness. He will be given the necessary support," a club statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Accelerated Inferencing and New Intelligent Fabric Support

Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Acce...

 Global
4
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021