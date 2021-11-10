Left Menu

Tennis-Murray ready for 'big test' against Sinner in Stockholm

Murray, who had hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019 and is currently ranked 143rd, defeated qualifier Viktor Durasovic 6-1 7-6(7) at the ATP 250 event. The three-time Grand Slam champion will face Sinner for the first time on Wednesday, with the world number 10 chasing his fifth title of the year.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2021 09:07 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 09:07 IST
Tennis-Murray ready for 'big test' against Sinner in Stockholm

Andy Murray expects a tough challenge against Italian top seed Jannik Sinner in the second round of the Stockholm Open, the former world number one said after his straight-sets victory in his opening match on Tuesday. Murray, who had hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019 and is currently ranked 143rd, defeated qualifier Viktor Durasovic 6-1 7-6(7) at the ATP 250 event.

The three-time Grand Slam champion will face Sinner for the first time on Wednesday, with the world number 10 chasing his fifth title of the year. Sinner missed qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals after losing to Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the second round of the Paris Masters.

"Sinner has had a fantastic season ... He was very unlucky to not make the Final Eight (at the ATP Finals) in Turin," Murray said in his on-court interview. "I think he's won four or five tournaments this year and he loves playing indoors on hard court. It will be a big test for me and I'm sure it will be a good one."

Murray reached the third round at Wimbledon this year and suffered a first-round exit at the U.S. Open. He has not won a single's title since his 2019 triumph in Antwerp.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Accelerated Inferencing and New Intelligent Fabric Support

Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Acce...

 Global
4
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021