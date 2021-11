Tennis-Kenin's father back on coaching team ahead of Australian Open

Grand Slam champion Sofia Kenin said on Tuesday her father is back on her coaching team after the pair split earlier this year. The 22-year-old shocked the tennis world when she came from behind to defeat Garbine Muguruza and win the 2020 Australian Open, climbing to a career-high ranking of world number four.

However, after a string of disappointing performances earlier this year she said she had parted ways with her father, Alex Kenin, as a coach. "This year has been a very bumpy road for me," she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

"I'm finally back to training and doing what I love! I'm happy to have my dad in my life who has always been there for me through thick and thin. "Excited that he's part of my team and I'm super excited to get back on the court competing again next year."

Kenin had to withdraw from the U.S. Open this year after testing positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.

