US Open champion Raducanu loses to qualifier Wang in Linz
Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu upset U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu 6-1, 6-7 0, 7-5 in the second round of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz.The 18-year-old Briton, who was the top seed at a WTA event for the first time, held serve in the opening game but lost the next six, while winning just two points on the 106th-ranked Wangs serve.Raducanu lost a 4-2 lead in the second set but won it in the tiebreaker.
Wang next plays Alison Riske. The eighth-seeded American defeated Alizé Cornet 6-4, 6-4.
Second-seeded Simona Halep beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 7-5, 6-3 to set up a quarterfinal against Jasmine Paolini of Italy, and third-seeded Danielle Collins of the United States eased past Greet Minnen of Belgium 6-1, 6-2.
Also advancing were Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium, Jaqueline Cristian of Romania, and Veronika Kudermetova of Russia.
