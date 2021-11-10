Left Menu

Pattinson found guilty of breaching Cricket Australia's Code of Conduct

Cricket Australia (CA) has found Victoria player James Pattinson guilty of a Level 2 offence under the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 10-11-2021 10:32 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 10:32 IST
Pattinson found guilty of breaching Cricket Australia's Code of Conduct
Former Australia pacer James Pattinson . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Pattinson was charged and found guilty under Article 2.7 of the Code for throwing a ball at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a match."Pattinson was fined 100 per cent of his match fee for the Marsh Sheffield Shield match between Victoria and New South Wales held on November 5-8, 2021," read an official statement. He also received one suspension point and will be ineligible for selection in the Victoria vs New South Wales Marsh One-Day Cup match on November 12. Pattinson has the right to appeal the decision.

Earlier this year, Pattinson announced his decision to retire from international cricket. The right-armer played 21 Test Matches, 15 One-Day Internationals and four T20 Internationals for Australia. Pattinson played his first Test against New Zealand in 2011 and announced himself on the world stage with 5/27 in the second innings of Australia's nine-wicket win. He was named Man of the Series with fourteen wickets in the two-Test series.

He repeated the effort in his next Test against India at the MCG with 6-108. After a short injury lay-off, he returned against India with another five-wicket haul in Chepauk, the only time an Australian fast bowler has done so at the ground. The dose was repeated at his next outing in 2015 against the West Indies with another five-wicket performance, taking 5-27 which equalled his best career figures. He played a further six Test matches after but was restricted due to a number of injuries including back surgery and the strength Australia's pace bowling stocks during this period.

Somewhat fittingly, his last Test was against New Zealand in Sydney, the side he made his debut against a decade earlier. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

