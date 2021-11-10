For an amazing journey as team, Kohli thanks outgoing support staff

Left Menu

India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday thanked the teams outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri and other members of the support staff, whose tenure ended at the T20 World Cup, lauding them for their contribution in preparing a formidable outfit.While India failed to qualify for the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE, the Shastri-Kohli duo along with bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar were part of a set-up that won two Test series in Australia.The side is leading 2-1 in the five Test series in England set to be completed next year.

India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday thanked the team's outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri and other members of the support staff, whose tenure ended at the T20 World Cup, lauding them for their contribution in preparing a formidable outfit.

While India failed to qualify for the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE, the Shastri-Kohli duo along with bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar were part of a set-up that won two Test series in Australia.

The side is leading 2-1 in the five Test series in England set to be completed next year. The departure of Shastri and Co. marks the end of an era in Indian cricket.

''Thank you for all the memories and the amazing journey we've had as a team with you all. Your contribution has been immense and will always be remembered in Indian cricket history,'' Kohli, has given up T20 captaincy, wrote on his twitter page in praise of the coaching staff.

''Wish you the best moving forward in life. Until next time,'' he said.

From November 17, Rohit Sharma will be India's new T20 captain with Rahul Dravid in charge as head coach.

It is expected that Rohit will take over the reins of ODI captaincy as well during the tour of South Africa.

