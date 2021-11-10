Left Menu

Your contribution will be remembered in Indian cricket history: Kohli thanks Shastri and supporting staff

Indian men's cricket team captain (ODIs and Test) Virat Kohli on Wednesday thanked the former head coach Ravi Shastri and the support staff for all the memories.

Updated: 10-11-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 10:43 IST
Indian men's cricket team captain (ODIs and Test) Virat Kohli on Wednesday thanked the former head coach Ravi Shastri and the support staff for all the memories. Head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar's tenures ended with India crashing out of the ICC T20 World Cup in the Super 12 stage.

Shastri will be replaced by former India captain Rahul Dravid when the team returns home from the United Arab Emirates to host New Zealand in a series of three T20Is and two Tests from November 17. "Thank you for all the memories and the amazing journey we've had as a team with you all. Your contribution has been immense and will always be remembered in Indian cricket history. Wish you the best moving forward in life. Until next time," Virat Kohli tweeted.

Under Shastri, Team India played 43 Tests, out of which the side won 25 and lost 13. Not to forget, Shastri and Co also have a good showing in England on their CV. Team India lead the five-match series 2-1 and the final match of the series will be played next year. Team India played 76 ODIs and 65 T20Is under Shastri. The Men in Blue managed to win 51 ODIs and 43 T20Is. The bilateral series is where the Men in Blue dominated, but the ICC title kept on eluding Shastri and Kohli, and it is safe to say that the wheels came off in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup which was the last assignment for Shastri. (ANI)

