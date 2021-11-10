AFC Club C'ship: Gokulam Kerala eye maiden win against Shahrdari Sirjan

India's Gokulam Kerala FC will be eyeing their first victory while Shahrdari Sirjan of Iran will bid to stay perfect when the two sides meet in the AFC Women's Club Championship 2021 at the Aqaba Development Corporate Stadium on Wednesday. Gokulam Kerala suffered a 1-2 defeat against Jordan's Amman Club on Matchday One, while Shahrdari Sirjan cruised to victory with a similar scoreline over Uzbekistan's FC Bunyodkor.

Gokulam Kerala enjoyed a good start against Amman, taking a first-half lead on the counter-attack courtesy of Elshaddai Acheampong's fine strike. However, a switch in formation for Amman made all the difference as Gokulam conceded twice in the second half, with strikes from Maysa Jbarah and Samia Ouni paving the way for the come from behind victory for the Jordanians. "In the first game against Amman, we couldn't convert some of our chances and that cost us dearly in the game," said Gokulam Kerala FC head coach Priya PV, as per AIFF.

"Amman played very well on the flanks and that is something we will work on in the next match. We will not change our style of play and will stick to our attacking football. We're still in this and we will aim for the three points," the coach added. It was a different scenario, however, for Shahrdari Sirjan who raced off the blocks against Bunyodkor to open their account in the sixth minute through Roghayeh Jalal Nasab before Zahra Alizadeh scored with a wonderful lob in the second half with Dildora Nozimova scoring a consolation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)