Left Menu

Soccer-England's James relishing best form ahead of World Cup qualifiers

James, who withdrew from the last England squad due to injury, has four goals and four assists for Chelsea in 12 games in all competitions this season. "I'd say at this moment in time, this is probably the best I've performed, and recent results and performances have probably shown that as well," James told a news conference on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 11:47 IST
Soccer-England's James relishing best form ahead of World Cup qualifiers

England right back Reece James is enjoying the best form of his career ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino, the 21-year-old said. James, who withdrew from the last England squad due to injury, has four goals and four assists for Chelsea in 12 games in all competitions this season.

"I'd say at this moment in time, this is probably the best I've performed, and recent results and performances have probably shown that as well," James told a news conference on Tuesday. "Our team (Chelsea) is performing well and we're creating a lot of chances, so that's obviously helping and we've got great players around us.

"When you're playing week in and week out, you're playing well and the team's performing, keeping clean sheets and winning games, it obviously helps everyone build confidence." England are top of Group I in the World Cup qualifying, three points ahead of Poland. They host Albania on Friday and play at San Marino three days later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global
4
Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Accelerated Inferencing and New Intelligent Fabric Support

Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Acce...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021