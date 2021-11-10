Asian Sailing C'ships: India's KC Ganapathy, Varun Thakkar win gold

Left Menu

Indian duo of Varun Thakkar and K.C. Ganapathy clinched the gold medal in the Asian 49er Sailing Championships, which concluded in AI Mussannah Sports City, Oman on Tuesday.

ANI | Al Masnaah | Updated: 10-11-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 13:19 IST
KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar (Photo: Twitter/Varun Thakkar). Image Credit: ANI
Indian duo of Varun Thakkar and K.C. Ganapathy clinched the gold medal in the Asian 49er Sailing Championships, which concluded in AI Mussannah Sports City, Oman on Tuesday. The Tokyo Olympians were 10th overall but the only Asian team to finish in the top 10. This was their 3rd medal at the Asians having finished first in 2018 and second in 2019.

"Sailing duo of @VarunThakkar100 & #KCGanapathy clinched [gold] in the Asian 49er Sailing Championships which concluded in AI Mussannah Sports City, Oman on 9th Nov The duo was 10th overall but the only Asian team to finish in top 10. This was their 3rd medal at the Asians," SAI Media tweeted on Wednesday. Varun and Ganapathy will net compete at the World Championships that is scheduled from November 16-21 November at the same venue.

In Tokyo Olympics, Indian sailors signed off after finishing qualification in 17th position in the men's 49er class. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

