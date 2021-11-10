Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kenin's father back on coaching team ahead of Australian Open; Olympics-Safety measures boosted after luge crash at Games venue: federation and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Kenin's father back on coaching team ahead of Australian Open

Grand Slam champion Sofia Kenin said on Tuesday her father is back on her coaching team after the pair split earlier this year. The 22-year-old shocked the tennis world when she came from behind to defeat Garbine Muguruza and win the 2020 Australian Open, climbing to a career-high ranking of world number four.

Olympics-Safety measures boosted after luge crash at Games venue: federation

Additional safety measures have been introduced at the Beijing Olympics Sliding Centre after Polish slider Mateusz Sochowicz crashed during a luge training session this week, the International Luge Federation (FIL) said. Sochowicz on Monday hit a closed barrier that should have been open on the Olympic track, leaving him with a fractured left kneecap and a cut to the bone on his right leg.

Shanghai Marathon postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19

The Shanghai Marathon has been postponed indefinitely, said the organizers of the run in a post on their website on Tuesday, amid rising COVID-19 cases in China. "Today, we've chosen to be cautious, chosen to put the health of runners and city's citizens first," said the notice.

Tennis-Sabalenka says she got vaccinated after contracting COVID-19

World number two Aryna Sabalenka said she got vaccinated against COVID-19 after having to miss last month's Indian Wells tournament because she contracted the novel coronavirus. The Belarusian, speaking on the eve of the season-ending WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, had previously expressed concern about the vaccines, saying she was worried about how quickly they had been produced and which one might be the best for her.

Olympics-Scary times ahead for China hockey team at Beijing Games, warn coaches

China should brace for a string of blowout losses at the 2022 Beijing Olympic men's ice hockey tournament unless the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) steps in and throws the hosts a lifeline, warned two international coaches. Dave King, one of the most respected names in international hockey who was head coach of the Canadian men's national team for three Olympics and worked with Japan to prepare them for the 1998 Nagano Winter Games, told Reuters scores could be "scary" with China in a group alongside powerhouses Canada and the United States.

Olympics-IOC raises a COVID caveat for Beijing 2022 protest zones

Any official protest zones at the Beijing Winter Olympics will depend on local public health measures against COVID-19 at the time of next February's Games, the head of the IOC's coordination commission said on Tuesday. Human rights activists have targeted the Feb 4-20 Games over China's treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in its northwest. China rejects accusations of crimes against humanity and genocide.

Golf-Red-hot Ko says she is still hungry for more

Ko Jin-young has no intention of taking her foot off the gas after winning four of her last seven tournaments, she said on Tuesday. Her playoff triumph at the BMW Championship in her native South Korea last month delivered her an 11th career win on the LPGA Tour and she briefly recaptured the world number one spot before being supplanted by Nelly Korda.

NBA roundup: Paul George, Clips beat Blazers, win 5th straight

Paul George finished with 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and Reggie Jackson added 23 points as the Los Angeles Clippers extended their winning streak to five games with a 117-109 victory Tuesday over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers. Nicolas Batum had 22 points, making 6 of 8 from 3-point range, as the Clippers improved to 2-1 over the Trail Blazers this season. They have not lost since falling 111-92 at Portland on Oct. 29.

Tennis-'See you in January!" - Medvedev signals will play Australian Open

World number two Daniil Medvedev has indicated he will play at the Australian Open in January as speculation continues to swirl around the availability of champion Novak Djokovic. Medvedev, beaten by Djokovic for the title in February, tweeted a photo of himself holding the runner-up trophy at Melbourne Park with the caption: "See you in January! @AustralianOpen".

Tennis-Murray ready for 'big test' against Sinner in Stockholm

Andy Murray expects a tough challenge against Italian top seed Jannik Sinner in the second round of the Stockholm Open, the former world number one said after his straight-sets victory in his opening match on Tuesday. Murray, who had hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019 and is currently ranked 143rd, defeated qualifier Viktor Durasovic 6-1 7-6(7) at the ATP 250 event.

