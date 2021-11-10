Left Menu

Domestic badminton season to begin next month after 20-month break: BAI

Both the events carry a prize money of Rs 10 lakh each, and are a part of the Badminton Association of Indias BAI new domestic format, which was approved in 2019 but couldnt be implemented due to COVID-19 pandemic.The last date of entry for the Chennai event is November 24, while for Hyderabad it is December 1.BAI secretary Ajay K Singhania said the domestic season will begin maintaining COVID-related protocols and all players will have to carry RTPCR negative reports.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The domestic badminton season is set to begin next month after a 20-month hiatus with back-to-back senior ranking Level 3 tournaments, the national federation announced on Wednesday. The season will start in Chennai with the first tournament from December 16 to 22 followed by another Level 3 tournament in Hyderabad from December 24 to 30. Both the events carry prize money of Rs 10 lakh each and are a part of the Badminton Association of India's (BAI) new domestic format, which was approved in 2019 but couldn't be implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last date of entry for the Chennai event is November 24, while for Hyderabad it is December 1.

BAI secretary Ajay K Singhania said the domestic season will begin maintaining COVID-related protocols and all players will have to carry RTPCR negative reports. ''COVID disrupted not just sports but life in general, but we are very pleased to announce the resumption of the Indian domestic badminton season. We have some world-class players and all the players getting back on the court is great news for the entire badminton fraternity,'' he said in a statement. The senior ranking tournaments are classified into three levels -- Level 3, BAI Series Badminton Tournament (6 in a year); Level 2, BAI Super Series Badminton Tournament (4 in a year); Level 1, BAI Premier Super Series Badminton Tournament (2 in a year).

With a mammoth prize pool of Rs 2.2 crores for the entire domestic senior ranking tournaments, Level 3 category tournaments are the preliminary events carrying prize money of Rs 10 lakh, while Level 2 tournaments, to be played twice, have a purse of Rs 15 lakh each followed by a Premier tournament with prize money of Rs 25 lakh. These events will be followed by the Nationals, with a prize purse of Rs 50 lakh. Apart from being financially lucrative to the players, the aim of the format is to make the domestic circuit increasingly competitive by allowing more players to break into the main circuit.

