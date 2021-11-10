Dale Steyn believes KL Rahul would have created a problem for him
Former South Africa cricketer Dale Steyn believes Indian opening batter KL Rahul would have created a problem for him as a bowler.
Former South Africa cricketer Dale Steyn believes Indian opening batter KL Rahul would have created a problem for him as a bowler. Steyn, who is considered one of the greatest fast bowlers to play the game, retired on August 31 from all forms of cricket. He played 93 Test matches, picking 439 wickets at a stunning average of 22.95. He also played 125 ODIs, picking 196 wickets at 25.95, and 47 T20Is, in which he claimed 64 at 18.35.
Steyn now dons the role of a cricket pundit and commentator. And on Tuesday he took to Twitter and made himself available for a question-and-answer session. During that session, one Twitter user asked him: "In today's generation which batter do you think would have created a problem for you as a bowler?" To which South African legend replied in just two letters -- "KL". The speedster was obviously referring to the Indian batting sensation KL Rahul who has been a vital cog of the Men in Blue for the past few years.
KL Rahul on Tuesday was named vice-captain of the Indian men's T20I team ahead of the three-match series against New Zealand starting November 17 in Jaipur. Rohit Sharma was officially appointed as India's new skipper in the shortest format of the game. (ANI)
