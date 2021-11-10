Left Menu

Cricket-Papua New Guinea pull out of Women's World Cup qualifiers

Papua New Guinea have withdrawn from the Women's World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe after several of their squad tested positive for COVID-19, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 15:07 IST
Cricket-Papua New Guinea pull out of Women's World Cup qualifiers

Papua New Guinea have withdrawn from the Women's World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe after several of their squad tested positive for COVID-19, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday. Papua New Guinea had been scheduled to face West Indies on the opening day of the Nov. 21-Dec. 5 qualifiers but are unable to field a team.

The 50-over squad had gone into quarantine in Port Moresby on Oct. 30 and had been due to depart for Zimbabwe on Nov. 6. "Multiple PCR tests have been done on nearly a daily basis to try to give players the opportunity to test negative," Papua New Guinea's cricket board said in a statement https://www.icc-cricket.com/news/2345108?sf154222493=1.

"We have also over the weekend worked with the ICC on later flight options to give the team more time to still be able to tour. Unfortunately, all the extra efforts to get the team to travel have been unsuccessful." The ICC said Papua New Guinea would not be replaced in Group A, which includes Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands and West Indies.

The five-team Group B includes Pakistan, Bangladesh, Thailand, Zimbabwe and the United States. Three teams from the qualifying tournament will join New Zealand, Australia, England, South Africa and India at the 2022 World Cup in March and April in New Zealand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
4
President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021