PM congratulates athletes for winning medals at ISSF President’s Cup in Poland
"Congratulations to @realmanubhaker, @SarnobatRahi, @SChaudhary2002 and @abhishek_70007 for winning medals at the @ISSF_Shooting President’s Cup in Poland. The people of India are proud of their stupendous performance. Best wishes to these athletes for their future endeavours."
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 15:54 IST
- Country:
- India
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat, Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma for winning medals at the ISSF President's Cup in Poland.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;
"Congratulations to @realmanubhaker, @SarnobatRahi, @SChaudhary2002 and @abhishek_70007 for winning medals at the @ISSF_Shooting President's Cup in Poland. The people of India are proud of their stupendous performance. Best wishes to these athletes for their future endeavours."
(With Inputs from PIB)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manu Bhaker
- Rahi Sarnobat
- Saurabh Chaudhary
- Abhishek Verma
- ISSF
Advertisement