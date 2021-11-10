HC seeks BFI reply on boxer's plea against not being considered for Turkey championship

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought a reply from the Boxer Federation of India (BFI) on a plea by National champion Arundhati Choudhary against not being considered for the upcoming Women's World Boxing Championship in Turkey, observing that if sportspersons feel disgruntled what are they going to do for the country.

The high court issued notice to the BFI and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on the petition by the 19-year-old boxer who said that Olympic bronze-winner Lovlina Borgohain has been selected without a trial.

Justice Rekha Palli granted liberty to Choudhary, who is also the reigning youth world champion, to implead Borgohain in the matter, saying the court cannot examine the petitioner's contention or pass any order at the latter's back.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on November 22.

During the hearing, advocates Hrishikesh Baruah and Parth Goswami, appearing for the BFI, informed the court that Choudhary has already been registered for the event as a reserved boxer in the 70 kg category.

The council said there could be only one entry in each category and if she is aggrieved by the selection of Borgohain, she ought to have impleaded her as a party respondent.

Taking BFI's statement on record, the court said it was not inclined to grant any interim relief in the matter.

As an interim measure, Choudhary sought that the ministry and BFI be restrained from taking any detrimental action against her by denying the opportunity for her representation in the World Women Boxing Championship, 2021 to be held in Istanbul, Turkey.

The world championship, scheduled from December 4 to 18 in Istanbul, is set to be postponed till March next year due to the surging COVID-19 cases in Turkey.

During the hearing, the court observed that most of the sports federations are treating it as their private club which is very unfortunate, and asked the ministry to wake up and take action.

"The more I hear these federation matters, I get the feeling that till the time the player is not going to bow down to them, they will not hear the player. You are supposed to promote sports," the judge said.

The court asked advocate Apoorv Kurup, representing the sports ministry, that the authorities should wake up since it gives so much money to the federations for the promotion of sports.

"If the sportspersons are disgruntled, what they are going to do for the country. The ministry should see to it. Belittle more proactive. We can do much better in sports. My concern is that the sportspersons should not be disgruntled.

''They should not feel that they are better but are not elected for the event. I am not commenting on which one is better, Lovlina or Arundhati," the judge said.

Choudhary, in her plea filed through advocates Vijay Mishra and Sandeep Lamba, said in the light of her excellent record and as she won the gold medal in the women's national boxing championship held in Hissar in October this year, she ought to have been given preference over any other candidate in the upcoming championship in Turkey.

BFI, in a statement, said, "Since only one entry in each weight category could be sent for the world championships, BFI has taken a conscious decision in its EC meeting and thereafter in its Selection Committee meeting to give 'one-time exception for Ms. Lovlina Borgohain' Tokyo Olympic Bronze medallist, who will be selected for world championships directly in her weight category." It said this decision was taken in the light of the fact that there was very little gap between the Olympics and Elite Women's Championships that was held at Hissar.

Lovlina needed time to recuperate after Tokyo Olympics and she was also world no.3 in this weight category and that the decision was communicated to all state associations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)