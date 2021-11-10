Soccer-Premier League refuses to allow clubs to wear away kits on Boxing Day for charity

Left Menu

Shelter tweeted https://twitter.com/Shelter/status/1458187438908706820 on Tuesday it is launching the '#NoHomeKit' campaign, which urges clubs and fans to "ditch their home colours for their away or third kit, showing support for people who don't have a safe home". Sky Sports reported https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11661/12464745/premier-league-clubs-refused-permission-to-wear-away-kits-on-boxing-day-for-homeless-charity that Shelter approached nine Premier League clubs playing at home on Dec. 26 about the issue of homelessness and how they could help to raise funds for the charity.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 16:09 IST
The Premier League has refused a request from clubs to wear their away kits at home matches on Boxing Day in support of homeless charity Shelter, British media reported. Shelter tweeted https://twitter.com/Shelter/status/1458187438908706820 on Tuesday it is launching the '#NoHomeKit' campaign, which urges clubs and fans to "ditch their home colours for their away or third kit, showing support for people who don't have a safe home".

Sky Sports reported https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11661/12464745/premier-league-clubs-refused-permission-to-wear-away-kits-on-boxing-day-for-homeless-charity that Shelter approached nine Premier League clubs playing at home on Dec. 26 about the issue of homelessness and how they could help to raise funds for the charity. The report said unused home shirts were to be signed by players and then auctioned off.

"The Premier League receives a large number of requests from charities every season however we aren't able to support all centrally," a Premier League spokesperson told Sky Sports. "Clubs are entitled to support charitable causes, and we encourage clubs to do so, provided it is in compliance with Premier League rules."

Osama Bhutta, director of campaigns at Shelter, said the charity wants to raise awareness of homelessness through the campaign. "We believe 'home' means everything. We want to use the positive power of football this Christmas, and our shared connection to 'home', to raise awareness of homelessness and what we can all do to fight it," Bhutta said.

"Everyone involved in #NoHomeKit can do something special by bringing the entire football community together to fight the housing emergency." Former England defender Gary Neville tweeted https://twitter.com/GNev2/status/1458015991909265408 "Imagine refusing a request to raise money and awareness for homelessness" before adding that the clubs could force the Premier League to change its decision if they "push hard".

