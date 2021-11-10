Left Menu

Pogba to miss ''several'' matches for Man United after injury

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 10-11-2021
Paul Pogba (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Paul Pogba is set for an extended spell out of action following his injury on international duty with France this week.

The midfielder is expected to miss "several upcoming matches" for Manchester United, the English club said Wednesday, potentially ruling him out of its final two Champions League group games and meetings with Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League.

Pogba had already been ruled out of France's World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Finland over the next week as the world champions look to clinch their spot in next year's tournament in Qatar.

Pogba sustained a right thigh injury on Monday, seemingly as he took a shot on goal in training.

United said Pogba was undergoing "treatment and further evaluation" in Manchester.

"As you can see, I got a little injured, hopefully it's not too bad," Pogba said in a short video on his official Instagram story.

"I'm going to do probably another scan … to see how bad it is."

