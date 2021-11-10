Left Menu

PM Modi praises women wrestlers on winning medals at Senior U23 World Wrestling C'ships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the Indian women wrestlers who won medals at the Senior U23 World Wrestling Championships 2021 at Belgrade, Serbia.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 16:32 IST
PM Modi praises women wrestlers on winning medals at Senior U23 World Wrestling C'ships
Shivani Pawar (Photo: Twitter/SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the Indian women wrestlers who won medals at the Senior U23 World Wrestling Championships 2021 at Belgrade, Serbia. PM Modi praised Shivani Pawar, Anju, Divya Kakran, Radhika and Nisha for their breakthrough performances in the World Wrestling Championship and stated that their efforts will make wrestling popular across India.

"Congratulations to Shivani, Anju, Divya, Radhika and Nisha for winning medals at the Wrestling Championships in Belgrade. Their performance is special and will contribute to wrestling becoming even more popular across India," PM Modi tweeted. On Monday, Indian wrestlers secured five medals at the U23 World Wrestling Championships 2021 in Belgrade to mark India's most successful outing at the event since its inaugural edition in 2017.

For India, Shivani Pawar won silver in 50kg while Anju, Divya Kakran, Radhika and Nisha Dahiya picked up bronze medals in the 55kg, 62kg, 65kg and 72kg weight classes, respectively. (ANI)

