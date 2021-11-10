Left Menu

Rugby-England call up Rodd as replacement for COVID victim Marler

Harlequins prop Marler tested positive on Monday and must isolate for 10 days. "Eddie Jones has called Bevan Rodd into the England squad ahead of this weekend's test match against Australia," the RFU said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 17:02 IST
Coach Eddie Jones has called up Sale Sharks prop Bevan Rodd into England's squad for Saturday's test against Australia as a replacement for Joe Marler, who tested positive for COVID-19, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Wednesday. Harlequins prop Marler tested positive on Monday and must isolate for 10 days.

"Eddie Jones has called Bevan Rodd into the England squad ahead of this weekend's test match against Australia," the RFU said in a statement. The 21-year-old Rodd has represented England at the under-16 and under-18 levels, but is yet to earn a senior cap, though he has been called up twice before, in June and September.

