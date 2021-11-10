Rugby-Wales name team to play Fiji
Wales coach Wayne Pivac on Wednesday named the following team to play Fiji at the Principality Stadium on Sunday:
15-Liam Williams, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Josh Adams, 12-Johnny Williams, 11-Louis Rees-Zammit, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Kieran Hardy, 8-Taine Basham, 7-Thomas Young, 6-Ellis Jenkins (captain), 5-Adam Beard, 4-Will Rowlands, 3-Tomas Francis, 2-Ryan Elias, 1-Rhys Carre
Replacements: 16-Bradley Roberts, 17-Gareth Thomas, 18-WillGriff John, 19-Christ Tshiunza, 20-Seb Davies, 21-Tomos Williams, 22-Callum Sheedy, 23-Nick Tompkins. (Compiled by Nick Said in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)
