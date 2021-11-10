Left Menu

INRC 2021-22 season to begin in Visakhapatnam next month

While the promoter wanted to go all out and have a full calendar, due to paucity of time and delays, there will be only four rounds this year, with the Round 3 happening in Coimbatore and conducted by Coimbatore Auto Sports Club in February.MMSC has been awarded the right to organise the grand finale which will take place in March.

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 10-11-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 18:13 IST
INRC 2021-22 season to begin in Visakhapatnam next month
  • Country:
  • India

The 2021-22 season of FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship is set to begin here next month after being hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. After a couple of postponements due to the pandemic, the premier motorsport event is scheduled to be organised here from December 16 to 18. The announcement was made by Sports Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Muttamseti Srinivas Rao, and the promoter of INRC, Vamsi Merla, on Wednesday. This is the first time that the city will host a motorsport rally of such magnitude and the promoter as well the government has promised to make it a grand affair.

The event will be conducted by the Karnataka Motorsport Club and apart from round 1, they have been given the responsibility to take care of the K100 Rally as well, which is round 2 and will take place in Bengaluru in January.

''It is a matter of huge pride for me that I am able to take the sport to new places which has always been my vision. I have always wanted motorsport to reach every nook and corner of the country. I would like to thank the Government of Andhra Pradesh for their support and cooperation,'' Vamsi said in a statement. While the promoter wanted to go all out and have a full calendar, due to paucity of time and delays, there will be only four rounds this year, with the Round 3 happening in Coimbatore and conducted by Coimbatore Auto Sports Club in February.

MMSC has been awarded the right to organise the grand finale which will take place in March. The venue for the finale is yet to be decided.

Apart from the championship rounds, a contender round is also being planned for April in Hyderabad. The championship this year is expected to break all records in terms of participation and would see the involvement of major stakeholders of Indian motorsports including JK Tyre, MRF and Yokohama.

Provisional calendar: Round 1 - Visakhapatnam, December 16-18 Round 2 - Bengaluru, January 28-30 Round 3 - Coimbatore, February 26-28 Round 4 - MMSC, March 28-30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
4
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021