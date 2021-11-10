Soccer-PSG women midfielder Diallo in police custody over alleged assault on team mate

Left Menu

Paris St Germain women's midfielder Aminata Diallo has been taken into custody by the Versailles Regional Police Service following an attack on one of the club's players last week, the French side said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 18:22 IST
Paris St Germain women's midfielder Aminata Diallo has been taken into custody by the Versailles Regional Police Service following an attack on one of the club's players last week, the French side said in a statement on Wednesday. L'Equipe newspaper reported that Diallo, 26, had attempted to physically injure team mate Kheira Hamraoui by having two masked men drag her out of a car and assault her on Nov. 4.

"Paris St Germain can confirm that Aminata Diallo was taken into custody this morning by the Versailles Regional Police Service as part of the proceedings opened following an attack on the Club's players," PSG said on their website https://en.psg.fr/teams/club/content/club-statement. "Paris St Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed," the club said, adding that the alleged assault had taken place a week ago.

"Since Thursday evening the club has taken all necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its entire women's team. "Paris Saint-Germain is working with the Versailles Police to clarify the facts. The Club is paying close attention to the progress of the proceedings and will study what action to take."

Diallo, capped seven times by France, joined PSG from fellow French club Guingamp in 2016.

