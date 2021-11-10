Left Menu

Soccer-Czech Kretinsky acquires 27% stake in West Ham

Czech billionaire investor Daniel Kretinsky's 1890s Holdings group has acquired a 27% stake in English Premier League soccer club West Ham United, a spokesman for the group said on Wednesday. Kretinsky, who owns Czech top-flight club Sparta Prague, and his colleague Pavel Horsky have been appointed to the board of directors at West Ham. I greatly appreciate and respect the exceptional history and tradition of West Ham United."

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 18:57 IST
Czech billionaire investor Daniel Kretinsky's 1890s Holdings group has acquired a 27% stake in English Premier League soccer club West Ham United, a spokesman for the group said on Wednesday.

Kretinsky, who owns Czech top-flight club Sparta Prague, and his colleague Pavel Horsky have been appointed to the board of directors at West Ham. "The agreement is a further improvement to the Club’s capital structure which will initially enable the reduction of its long-term debt and the ability to continue to direct funds generated into other key areas of focus," West Ham said in a statement https://www.whufc.com/news/articles/2021/november/10-november/west-ham-united-statement.

Kretinsky added: "I am delighted this detailed process has now been successfully concluded. I am passionate about football. I greatly appreciate and respect the exceptional history and tradition of West Ham United."

