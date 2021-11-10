New Zealand elect to bowl against England in first semifinal

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl against England in the first semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Wednesday. New Zealand are playing an unchanged side from the previous match while England brought Sam Billings in place of the injured Jason Roy. In the absence of Roy, Jonny Bairstow will partner the in-form Jos Buttler at the top of the order, England skipper Eoin Morgan said at the toss.

Teams: New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (capt), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

