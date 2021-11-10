Left Menu

T20 WC, 1st semi-final: New Zealand win toss, opt to bowl against England

Abu Dhabi | Updated: 10-11-2021
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (Photo/ICC-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl against England in the first semi-final match of the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Speaking at the toss, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said, "We're bowling first. It's a good pitch but a bit of dew later. We're going in with the same team. Busy period for us, and we've come through, giving in good performances."

England had topped Group 1 of the Super 12 stage after winning four matches out of five while New Zealand finished at the second spot in Group 2 after winning the same number of matches. New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

England Playing XI: Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

