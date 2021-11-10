Left Menu

T20 WC: Missing out on semi-final is devastating for Jason Roy, says Morgan

England skipper Eoin Morgan on Wednesday said that missing out on the semi-final clash against New Zealand is devastating for opening batter Jason Roy.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 10-11-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 19:33 IST
T20 WC: Missing out on semi-final is devastating for Jason Roy, says Morgan
England opening batter Jason Roy (Photo/ England Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

England skipper Eoin Morgan on Wednesday said that missing out on the semi-final clash against New Zealand is devastating for opening batter Jason Roy. Earlier this week, Roy was ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup due to an injury he suffered in the match against South Africa.

"Roy misses out today, obviously he's disappointed because he's played a big role for us in this tournament, and to miss out on a semi-final is devastating. However, Billings gets another chance. He's been doing the hardwork and carrying the drinks for us, and it's a big opportunity for him," said Morgan during the toss. It was New Zealand who won the toss in all crucial semi-final clash against England and they will bowl first.

As Roy is ruled out due to an injury, it will be Jonny Bairstow who will open for England alongside Jos Buttler. "Bairstow will open today, instead of Roy, since he's done it really well in the past. We can't take New Zealand lightly at all, they've been playing semi-finals and finals for a lot longer than we have, so we'll have to play out of our skins to beat them. Looking forward to a great contest today," said Morgan.

New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult. England Playing XI: Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates
4
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021