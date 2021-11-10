T20 WC: Have tried to keep things simple and play situation, says Jos Buttler

England opener Jos Buttler on Wednesday said that his key reason for success is to keep things simple and analyze every situation. England is locking horns with New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ongoing World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

"Keeping things very simple. At the top of the order, you've probably got the best chance of scoring the most runs, try and take advantage of the powerplay and you've got the most opportunity to face the balls. I felt in good touch, I have tried to keep things simple and play the situation," said Buttler before the semi-final. "It's a huge blow - Jason's a massive part of our team and a very intimidating guy to bowl at the top of the order. We'll miss him but it gives opportunity to other guys, we've got plenty of guys in our time who spend a lot of time of their career opening as well. So whoever gets that chance will be relishing that," he added.

Buttler later praised his side for their consistency in the entire tournament. "The consistency has been great, we've started very well in the powerplay whether it be Moeen Ali or Adil Rashid with spin and Chris Woakes sets the tone very well for us as well. We've managed to take early wickets, which in T20 cricket is a huge part of the game," said Buttler.

It was New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson who won the toss in a crucial semi-final clash against England and they will bowl first. As Jason Roy is ruled out due to an injury, it will be Jonny Bairstow who will open for England alongside Jos Buttler. (ANI)

