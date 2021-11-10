T20 WC, 1st semi-final: Players take moment of silence to honour late Mohan Singh
The semi-final clash between New Zealand and England observed a moment of silence in honour of Mohan Singh, the curator at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi who passed away on Sunday.
"We are deeply saddened and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, Abu Dhabi Cricket and everyone connected with the event," an ICC spokesperson said in a statement. Coming back to the semi-final match, it was New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson who won the toss in a crucial semi-final clash against England and they will bowl first.
As Jason Roy is ruled out due to an injury, it will be Jonny Bairstow who will open for England alongside Jos Buttler. (ANI)
