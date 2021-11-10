Left Menu

T20 WC, 1st semi-final: Players take moment of silence to honour late Mohan Singh

The semi-final clash between New Zealand and England observed a moment of silence in honour of Mohan Singh, the curator at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi who passed away on Sunday.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 10-11-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 20:39 IST
T20 WC, 1st semi-final: Players take moment of silence to honour late Mohan Singh
Mohan Singh (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The semi-final clash between New Zealand and England observed a moment of silence in honour of Mohan Singh, the curator at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi who passed away on Sunday. Earlier, the International Cricket Council condoled the demise of Mohan Singh who died ahead of the start of the New Zealand-Afghanistan game.

"We are deeply saddened and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, Abu Dhabi Cricket and everyone connected with the event," an ICC spokesperson said in a statement. Coming back to the semi-final match, it was New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson who won the toss in a crucial semi-final clash against England and they will bowl first.

As Jason Roy is ruled out due to an injury, it will be Jonny Bairstow who will open for England alongside Jos Buttler. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates
4
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021