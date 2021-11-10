Left Menu

Czech investment group buys 27% stake in EPL club West Ham

PTI | London | Updated: 10-11-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 20:41 IST
Czech investment group buys 27% stake in EPL club West Ham
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

An investment group from the Czech Republic has bought a 27% stake in West Ham, the Premier League club said Wednesday.

Daniel Křetínský, the chairman of 1890s holdings a.s, and his colleague Pavel Horský have become members of West Ham's board as a result of the acquisition.

Co-chairmen David Gold and David Sullivan have controlled West Ham since 2010 and the club has made impressive strides in recent years under manager David Moyes, with the team currently in third place in the Premier League after its 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday.

“Having been to the London Stadium recently to watch David Moyes’ team, I know it is an incredible time to become part of the West Ham United family,'' said Křetínský, who is the co-owner of Czech soccer team Sparta Prague. ''I feel privileged to now have the opportunity to help everyone here build on the proud traditions of this great club.” West Ham said the deal “will initially enable the reduction of its long-term debt and the ability to continue to direct funds generated into other key areas of focus, continuing the positive progress made at West Ham United in recent years.” Two of West Ham's best players, Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal, are Czech Republic internationals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates
4
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021